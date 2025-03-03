Mizoram To Introduce Bill To Regulate Private Agencies Sending Youth Abroad For Jobs

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Mar 3: The Mizoram government will introduce a bill in the state assembly on Monday to regulate private agencies involved in sending youth abroad for employment, an official said on Sunday.

Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar will table the Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2025, which aims to ensure that private placement agencies operate legally while facilitating overseas job opportunities, including domestic work.

The bill mandates that private agencies register with the state government and obtain a license before sending individuals outside Mizoram for employment. The move follows incidents where Mizo women, illegally sent to foreign countries, particularly Syria and the UAE, faced legal troubles.

Last year, with assistance from the Centre, the Mizoram government rescued several such women who were employed as domestic workers in Syria and other Arab nations.

The Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2015, enacted during the Congress-led government, allowed agencies to place women as domestic workers only within India.

Hmar, who also oversees the Sports and Youth Services, and Excise and Narcotics departments, will additionally introduce The Mizoram Youth Commission Bill, 2025, on Monday. On March 6, he will table an amendment to the state’s prohibition law to allow the sale and manufacturing of wine and beer using locally produced fruits and grains, officials said.