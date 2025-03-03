MP Biplab Kumar Deb Slams Communists, Calls for Political Caution in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2025: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb launched a scathing attack on the Communists accusing them of fostering division in society and stunting the progress of youth and women. While addressing the Mandal Maha Adibeshan organized by the Bishalgarh Mandal, Deb cautioned the people of Tripura against the resurgence of communist influence in the state.

Lighting the ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the event, Deb minced no words in his critique. “The worst organization that creates division in society is the communists. The people of the state should be wary of them. They are a tool to destroy the youth and women,” he declared, urging vigilance among the party workers.

He further asserted that the communists have historically hindered self-reliance among the youth and restricted women from running their households. “They never allow the youth to stand on their own feet. They do not allow women to manage their homes. The ghost of communists should not be born in Tripura again,” Deb said firmly.

He emphasized that even if an opposition party is necessary in the state, it should not be the communists. “Tripura needs an opposition, but not the communists. They should not be given even an inch of space in our state,” he remarked.

Criticizing their long rule in Tripura, Deb accused the communists of economic stagnation. “They governed Tripura for 35 years but failed to bring a single manufacturing company to the state. Instead, they have joined hands with the Uttar Pradesh government. What have they done for the people?” he questioned.

He further accused them of instilling an anti-family and anti-India mindset. “The communists have done nothing for Tripura except spread an ideology that weakens the fabric of our society. Ironically, they are surviving today only because of some effectiveness of the Bharatiya Janata Party. No BJP worker should give them this opportunity,” he warned.

The meeting was attended by Pradesh BJP General Secretary Bhagaban Das, Bishalgarh MLA and Pradesh Yuva Morcha President Sushanta Deb along with other party leaders. The event saw enthusiastic participation from party workers, reinforcing the BJP’s stance against communist resurgence in the state.