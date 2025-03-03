Nagaland Assembly Budget Session To Begin On Monday

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 3: The sixth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) is set to commence on March 3 with an address by Governor La Ganesan. The session, scheduled to continue until March 8, will focus on policy discussions, budgetary allocations, and legislative matters.

As per the schedule issued by the NLA Secretariat, the opening day will include the Governor’s address at 9:30 am, followed by obituary references. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will pay tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, while Speaker Sharingain Longkumer will honor five former members—TA Ngullie, K Zungkun, Bendangangshi Ao, Mhavil Khieya, and Kejong Chang. Advisor Imkong L Imchen will move a motion of thanks on the Governor’s address.

On March 4, the Assembly will hold discussions on the Governor’s address and table various Annual Administrative and Assembly Committee Reports. The introduction of Government Bills and rules, along with the presentation of the review of trends in receipts and expenditure and the Supplementary Demand for Grants for 2024-2025, will also take place.

A recess is scheduled for March 5, with the session resuming on March 6. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, also the Minister in charge of Finance, will present the state budget for 2025-2026 on this day. Discussions on urgent public matters and the passage of government bills will also be held.

March 7 will be dedicated to private members’ business and further deliberations on the state budget. On the final day, March 8, the Assembly will table the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for Nagaland, vote on the Supplementary Demand for Grants, and introduce and pass the Nagaland Appropriation Bills.

The Speaker will also announce the formation of Financial and Non-Financial Committees and the Panel of Chairpersons for 2025-2026 before adjourning the session sine die.