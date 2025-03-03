Nagaland Government Allocates ₹10 Crore For Chief Minister’s Corpus Fund

NET Web Desk

Kohima, March 3: In a significant move, the Nagaland government has allocated ₹10 crore under the Chief Minister’s Corpus Fund for the fiscal year 2024-25. The fund aims to support initiatives focused on promoting education, entrepreneurship, and skill development across various sectors.

According to official sources, there are currently 29 ongoing projects under the Nagaland Entrepreneurship and Investment Scheme (NEISIDS) with a total cost exceeding ₹526 crore. Additionally, four ongoing projects under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East (PM-DeVINE) have been approved at a cost of over ₹376 crore.

The North Eastern Council is also implementing 74 projects in various sectors across different districts of Nagaland. The state government’s allocation of ₹10 crore for the Chief Minister’s Corpus Fund is expected to further boost development initiatives in the state.