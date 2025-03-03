Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Highlights State Government Efforts In Addressing Naga Political Issue

NET Web Desk

Kohima, March 3: Governor of Nagaland La Ganesan, today said his government has been working to fulfil its commitment to the people of state.

Highlighting the initiatives and steps taken by the state government, he said the House has taken steps to ensure the peaceful resolution of the Naga Political issue.

He said, substantial progress has been made on the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority and that the government is hopeful about addressing any remaining concerns of the ENPO.

Emphasising the importance of working together to achieve the government’s policy objectives, the Governor called for the spirit of cooperation that exists within the House to be extended to the wider society.