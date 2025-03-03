Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Mikato Shohe Honored With Economic Times F&B “Leader Of The East” 2025 Award

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 3: Mikato Shohe, the founder of Café Captain Americano, has been awarded the prestigious Economic Times F&B “Leader of the East” 2025 Award. This recognition highlights his growing influence in the food and beverage industry, with Café Captain Americano making waves in Kolkata, all the way from Nagaland.

Shohe’s café had previously earned accolades, including the Times Food & Nightlife Award 2025 for Noteworthy Newcomer Café – Casual Dining in Kolkata.

Apart from Café Captain Americano, Shohe is also behind several successful ventures, including Fruittales Nagaland, Musclefuel, Love Bridal, and has made significant investments in multiple FCs and processing businesses.

