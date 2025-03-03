Sikkim To Introduce First Bungee Jumping Experience At Shingshore Bridge

NET Web Desk

Sikkim is set to unveil its first-ever bungee jumping attraction at Shingshore Bridge in the 03-Maneybung-Dentam Constituency. An inspection conducted by MLA Sudesh Kumar Limboo, Advisor to the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, along with a team of experts from Nepal, confirmed the site’s safety and suitability for the adventure sport.

The inaugural trial jump is scheduled to take place during the National-Level Homestay Conference in Uttarey from March 22 to 24, 2025, offering visitors an exciting preview of the new attraction. This development will make Sikkim the second state in Northeast India to host bungee jumping, expected to draw adventure enthusiasts from across India and beyond.

Alongside the bungee jumping experience, a glass skywalk is being constructed at Shingshore Bridge, designed to offer breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys and landscapes. This initiative is part of a broader effort led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) to promote eco-tourism and sustainable adventure sports in Sikkim.

The new attraction is anticipated to boost tourism and provide a significant economic lift to local businesses. With a focus on safety and responsible development, Sikkim is positioning itself as a premier destination for adventure tourism.