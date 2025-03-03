Tollywood Actor Ram Charan Applauds Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, Expresses Desire To Visit The State

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 3: Tollywood actor Ram Charan has extended his support to the Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit held in Guwahati on February 25-26, 2025. The event, which saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, succeeded in securing investments worth Rs. 4.91 lakh crore, poised to propel Assam’s growth in sectors like energy, tourism, and infrastructure.

On social media, Ram Charan praised Greenko’s Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli for their Rs. 5,850 crore investment in Assam’s renewable energy projects. In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited the actor to visit the state and explore its growth potential and cultural heritage. Ram Charan expressed his enthusiasm, saying he would “love to visit Assam soon,” thus further boosting the state’s national image.

The summit garnered international attention, with Japan’s The Asahi Shimbun highlighting Assam’s investment strategy and Singapore’s The Straits Times calling it a “game-changer” for Northeast India, particularly in enhancing regional connectivity and economic integration with the ASEAN region.

Ram Charan’s connection with Assam dates back to 2017 when he visited Guwahati to promote his film Dhruva and supported the “Aid for Assam Flood” campaign. His involvement in the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit adds a unique blend of cultural and economic advocacy to the state’s ongoing development journey.