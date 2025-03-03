Tripura CM Lauds Doctors’ “Immense” Contributions To Society At TRDA Conference

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Mar 3: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday praised the “immense” contributions of doctors to society, highlighting their dedication to serving humanity. He made these remarks at the 20th Annual Conference of the Tripura Retired Doctors’ Association (TRDA) held at the TB Association Hall in Agartala.

In his address, CM Saha honoured senior retired doctors for their exemplary services to the healthcare sector. He emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and services across Tripura, outlining various initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery to the state’s residents.

The event brought together key figures from the medical community, with Debashis Nath, Organising Secretary of TRDA, delivering the welcome address. Dr. Bikash Roy, Patron of TRDA, presented the introductory speech, while Dr. Bholanath Saha, Secretary of TRDA, spoke about the importance of collaboration between the government and retired doctors in advancing healthcare in Tripura.

A highlight of the conference was the release of a souvenir by Padmashree Prof. Arunuday Saha, former Vice Chancellor of Tripura University, who also addressed the gathering.

CM Saha also congratulated Dr. Jiban Chakraborty and Dr. Chiranjib Debbarma for their exceptional contributions to the medical field. He further addressed the issue of drug addiction, calling for greater awareness and stronger rehabilitation programmes.

The event concluded with a presidential address by Dr. NC Podder and a vote of thanks by Dr. Keshab Debnath, Vice President of TRDA. The conference celebrated the contributions of retired doctors and provided a platform for discussing improvements to the healthcare system in Tripura.