Tripura Farmer Suman Debnath Achieves Success in Potato Cultivation Without Government Support; Hails Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath’s Advice

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2025: In a remarkable story of perseverance and dedication, Suman Debnath, a resident of Baikhora West Charkbai area under the Bogafa Agriculture Department of Santirbazar subdivision has achieved significant success in potato cultivation this year despite receiving no support from the Agriculture department.

The success of farmer Suman Debnath can be seen in the lush, thriving fields of Punjabi Juti potatoes he has cultivated. When approached to share his secret to success, Suman Debnath revealed, “I have been involved in agriculture for about 12 to 13 years, and have cultivated different types of agricultural crops at different times. This year, I decided to focus on Punjabi Juti potatoes, and the yield has been quite impressive.”

Debnath reported an impressive harvest of 120 to 125 sacks of potatoes per kani. He proudly stated, “The potato yield this year has increased significantly compared to previous years.”

Despite this success, Suman Debnath lamented the lack of support from the Agriculture Department. “I did not receive any kind of support from the Agriculture Department in this potato cultivation. Yet, my potato production has increased significantly compared to the success achieved by farmers in neighboring lands who cultivated various types of potatoes with government assistance,” he said.

Reflecting on the potential for even greater productivity, Debnath added, “I am confident that if I had received government assistance, my potato production would have been even higher.”

In a positive turn of events, a few days back, the Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath organized a discussion meeting with farmers in the area, focusing on potato cultivation. “I was very happy to receive various types of advice from the Agriculture Minister,” Debnath shared. He expressed hope that the Agriculture Department and the state government will extend a helping hand in his future agricultural endeavors. “This will encourage me to do more in agricultural work,” he said optimistically.

Moreover, Suman Debnath had a special message for the unemployed youth in the region. “It is possible to become financially independent by doing agricultural work without hoping for a job. Therefore, I urge everyone to come forward for agricultural work,” he passionately advised.

Suman Debnath’s story stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of farmers who continue to thrive despite challenges, and it highlights the potential for increased agricultural productivity with the right support and resources.