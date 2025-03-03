Tripura Minister Pranajit Singha Roy Unveils Foundation Stone of Mata Tripura Sundari Open university at Rs 50 Crore in Udaipur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2025: In a landmark step towards strengthening higher education in Tripura, the foundation stone of Mata Tripura Sundari Open University was laid in Chandrapur under Udaipur sub-division, Gomati district. The ambitious project will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore and expected to revolutionize the state’s educational landscape by making learning more accessible.

The grand event was graced by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy as the chief guest alongside Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, MLA Abhishek Debroy, His Holiness Rishiraj Maharaj and several other distinguished dignitaries. Hemanta Goyal, Chairman of the sponsoring body was also present highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy expressed his pride and optimism for the project. “I feel a special pride and joy in attending the foundation stone laying ceremony of Mata Tripura Sundari Open University at Chandrapur Colony, under the sacred land of the Matabari assembly constituency,” he stated. He highlighted the collaborative efforts behind the initiative, extending special appreciation to MLA Abhishek Debroy for his crucial role in its realization.

Emphasizing the impact of the university, Roy added, “This initiative will open a new horizon in the field of education. Open universities play a key role in making education more accessible and widespread, ensuring that students from all backgrounds get new opportunities to shape their future.”

The event was marked by a strong sentiment of commitment towards education reform. The dignitaries reiterated that the Mata Tripura Sundari Open University would cater to students across the state, providing flexible learning avenues and advancing higher education.