Tripura Police Nabs Two Bangladeshi Nationals at Udaipur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2025: Tripura Police have arrested two Bangladeshi youths in the Shalgarh area of Udaipur under Gomati district. On Sunday night, the police of RK Pur police station conducted a drive and arrested the individuals.

During the initial investigation, the arrested youths revealed that they had crossed the Bangladesh border and entered India illegally three months back without passports.

Police identified the arrested persons as Biswa Das and Debasish Kumar Das, both residents of Chittagong, Bangladesh. A case has been registered against them under the Passport Act under Section 36, and they have been sent to the Udaipur court for further proceedings.

Speaking about the situation, a police official said, “The increase in illegal Bangladeshi infiltration in the state for a long time has created a worrying situation. The administration is continuing the drive against such illegal activities.”