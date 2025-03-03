Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Pushes for Air Connectivity & Fare Regulation in Meeting with Union CA Minister RMN Kinjarapu

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2025: Tripura’s Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in New Delhi urging swift action on key aviation concerns for the state.

Chowdhury submitted a set of demands, including the launch of direct flight services between Agartala and Mumbai, an increase in flight frequency on the Agartala-New Delhi route, and the long-pending declaration of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport as an international airport.

“The people of Tripura have long been facing difficulties due to the limited flight options and exorbitant airfares. We need more direct connectivity, especially with Mumbai, and an increase in flights to Delhi. Additionally, declaring MBB Airport as an international airport will boost the state’s economic and tourism prospects,” Chowdhury stated after the meeting.

Emphasizing the financial burden on passengers due to soaring airfare prices, Chowdhury sought the intervention of the Union Minister to regulate and control airfares. “Skyrocketing ticket prices have become a major concern for the people of Tripura. The Centre must take steps to introduce a benchmark and guidelines for airfare regulation to ensure affordability for passengers,” he urged.

Responding to the demands, Union Minister Kinjarapu assured that the concerns raised would be taken seriously. He also revealed plans to personally visit Kailashahar Airport, which has remained abandoned for years, to assess the possibilities of its revival.

“We understand the issues faced by air passengers in Tripura. I will ensure that the feasibility of airfare regulations is examined thoroughly while also looking into the expansion of air services in the region,” Kinjarapu assured.