Tripura’s 20 Farmers Embark on Training at IARI, New Delhi: Minister Ratan Lal Nath Felicitates First Batch at Agartala Railway Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2025: In a significant step towards empowering farmers with advanced agricultural knowledge, Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday felicitated the first batch of farmers departing for a training program at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi. The program is scheduled from March 3 to March 12 aimed to enhance farmers’ skills in modern farming techniques.

Speaking to reporters at Agartala Railway Station in the afternoon, Nath highlighted the government’s commitment to upgrading farmers’ knowledge. “This training program will be conducted in ten batches, with the first batch leaving today at 3:20 PM via the Tejas-Rajdhani Express. Our goal is to equip Tripura’s farmers with the latest agricultural innovations,” he stated.

The minister emphasized that the program will introduce farmers to cutting-edge agricultural practices, including innovative farming technologies, improved crop varieties, precision farming, protected cultivation management, and climate-resilient techniques. “This initiative will allow farmers to interact with IARI scientists, visit research fields, and witness practical demonstrations. The exposure will be crucial in improving their knowledge and skills,” Nath added.

Highlighting the Tripura Government’s commitment to farmer welfare, he noted that this training program is part of a broader initiative for human resource development in agriculture. Abhijit Debnath, Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dhalai, will coordinate all batches to ensure a smooth learning experience.

In a motivating address to the departing farmers, Nath urged them to actively participate and seek knowledge. “You are not going for sightseeing, but for training. Make sure to question the trainers about new technologies in agriculture. Whether in Hindi, English, or Bengali, ask how to utilize modern agricultural equipment and gather insights on advanced and protective farming techniques,” he advised.

He further emphasized the importance of understanding crop suitability for Tripura’s climate. “There are nearly 200 research institutes in India, and IARI is among the best. This is the first time we are sending 20 farmers from different parts of Tripura, and we hope this initiative will bring significant benefits to our farming community,” Nath remarked.

The government’s initiative marks a crucial step in modernizing Tripura’s agricultural sector, fostering knowledge exchange, and ensuring that farmers remain equipped with the best practices for enhanced productivity.