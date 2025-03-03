Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Attends Arunachal GI Mahotsav 2025 In Delhi

NET Web Desk

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attended the closing ceremony of the 3-day Arunachal GI Mahotsav 2025 at Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi. The event was also attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Member of Parliament Tapir Gao, and Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona.

The festival highlighted the state’s rich cultural heritage, craft, and cuisine, featuring 20 GI-tagged products. It witnessed strong sales, with several vendors selling out their products.

Among the key highlights were unique agricultural products such as Arunachal Orange, Adi Kekir (ginger), Singpho Phalap (tea), and Khaw Tai (rice), along with traditional beverages like Adi Apong (rice beer) and Marua Apo (millet beverage).

Visitors also appreciated the exquisite textiles of the Idu Mishmi, Apatani, Monpa, and Tai Khamti communities, as well as Monpa handmade paper, Wancho wooden crafts, and the Dao sword. Cultural performances like Aji Lhamu, Snow Lion, and Woraang brought Arunachal Pradesh’s folklore to life, with evening performances by Taba Chake, Rito Riba, and others adding to the festivities.