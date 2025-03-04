33 Arms Surrendered Across Six Manipur Districts

NET Web Desk

Manipur witnessed the voluntary surrender of 33 weapons, assorted ammunition, and other items across six districts, police reported on Tuesday.

In Churachandpur, weapons handed over at the local police station included two DBBL guns, a .303 rifle with a magazine, an SLR rifle, an M4A4 carbine (marked as U.S. government property), two grenades, and various rounds of ammunition.

At the 3rd IRB camp in Khangabok, Thoubal, the surrendered arsenal comprised an Italy-made 9mm pistol, two country-made pistols, two magazines, three grenades, and a drone bomb.

Authorities also received a significant cache of arms and ammunition at multiple locations, including the SP Office in Thoubal, as well as Heingang, Porompat, and Yaingangpokpi police stations in Imphal East, Lamphel police station in Imphal West, and Nambol police station in Bishnupur.

The move is seen as part of efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal arms and strengthen law enforcement in the region.