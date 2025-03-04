ABRSM, Tripura Holds Seminar on Indian Knowledge System in Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 04, 2025: ABRSM-Tripura (Mahavidyalay Shiksha), in collaboration with Women’s College, Agartala, organized a one-day seminar on the Indian Knowledge System. The event brought together seventy faculty members from various degree colleges in Agartala and sixty students from Women’s College.

Nikhil Sankar Niwaskar, Pranta Pracharak of RSS Tripura, served as the keynote speaker, offering an in-depth discourse on the significance and relevance of the Indian Knowledge System.

The seminar commenced with the traditional lighting of the Holy Lamp and Saraswati Vandana. Debasish Roy Chowdhury, General Secretary of ABRSM Tripura, delivered the welcome address, while the Principal of Women’s College provided further insights into the theme of the seminar.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Tirtharam Reang, President of ABRSM Tripura, followed by Rashtra Vandana.