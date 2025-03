NET Web Desk

Pasighat, Mar 4: Spear Corps of the Indian Army has flagged off a white-water rafting expedition on the Siyom River, featuring 25 participants from the force. The expedition, covering a 160 km stretch from Thumbin to Pasighat, will take place from March 3 to 6, 2025.

The initiative aims to enhance adventure tourism in Arunachal while strengthening camaraderie and resilience among the participants.