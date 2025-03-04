Arunachal: Miss AAPSU Contestants Clear 1,700 Kg Waste From Yagamso River

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 4: Contestants of the Miss AAPSU-2025 pageant undertook a cleanup drive along the Yagamso river inside IG Park here on Monday, removing approximately 1,700 kilograms of waste.

The initiative, organized by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Miss AAPSU organizing team, with support from Itanagar Smart City, was part of World Wildlife Day observance.

AAPSU women cell general secretary and Miss AAPSU organizing chairperson Khoda Yallam said the effort aimed to provide hands-on environmental awareness to the 28 contestants representing various tribes from Arunachal.

“By actively cleaning the Yagamso river, these young women are not just pageant participants but also learning the significance of river conservation and inspiring others to protect natural resources,” Yallam said.

She added that the initiative also serves as a prelude to the upcoming AAPSU inter-tribe festival, highlighting both cultural heritage and environmental responsibility.

YMCR convener and AAPSU art and culture secretary Kanku Kabak lauded the Miss AAPSU team for incorporating environmental conservation as a key judging criterion. She urged the contestants and the community to adopt sustainable practices, including waste segregation and the principles of reuse, reduce, and recycle.

AAPSU women wing president Ponung Darang and convener Techi Tannu were also present at the event.