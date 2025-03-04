Assam-Meghalaya Excise Teams Bust Illegal Liquor Unit, Seize Large Quantity Of Liquor

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 4: In a joint operation, the Assam Excise Department and Meghalaya Excise Department busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit at Barapani in Meghalaya, seizing a large quantity of liquor and production equipment, officials said.

According to Assam Excise official Sailendra Pandey, intelligence was received on March 2 regarding a truck with an Assam registration number transporting liquor from the illegal unit towards Assam via GS Road. Acting on this information, a Kamrup Metro Excise team intercepted the truck at Khanapara and recovered approximately 10,000 labels of McDowell’s No. 1 Luxury Whiskey. The driver was apprehended.

Upon interrogation, the driver disclosed details about the illegal facility, leading to a joint raid by Assam and Meghalaya excise teams. The operation resulted in the seizure of over 3,000 cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), blending vats, ENA vats, a rotary capping machine, production line equipment, labels of various IMFL brands, flavoring and coloring agents, empty bottles, and holograms of Assam and Meghalaya.

Officials confirmed that the case has been handed over to the Meghalaya Excise Department for further investigation. The Assam Excise team was led by Superintendent of Excise Kamrup Metro Debajit Nath, along with Inspectors Arif Ahmed and Moloy Sameer Dutta.

Assam Excise Commissioner Jitu Doley commended the operation, stating that it was a significant step in preventing revenue leakage and stopping the circulation of spurious liquor. He emphasized the department’s commitment to taking strong action against illegal liquor trade.