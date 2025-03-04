Assam Police Apprehend Four Bangladeshi Nationals At Indo-Bangladesh Border

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 4: Assam police intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter India illegally along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The individuals, identified as Rofiqul Kalam, Muskan, Abdul Rahman, and Aktar Hussain, were taken into custody and later sent back across the border as per established protocols.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the operation on social media, emphasizing the vigilance of security forces in protecting the state’s borders.

Authorities have intensified surveillance along key border areas, implementing stricter security measures to curb unauthorized crossings.