Close to 800 Water Sources Critical In Meghalaya, Some Beyond Rejuvenation: CM Conrad Sangma

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 4: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday informed the Assembly that 792 water sources in the state have been identified as critical, with some beyond rejuvenation, despite projects worth Rs 8,000 crore being implemented to address the crisis.

To tackle the issue, the state government has set up a climate council, along with water-related departments, to coordinate efforts. Sangma stated that over 70,000 springsheds have been identified, with more than 55,000 mapped across Meghalaya. Steps are being taken to rejuvenate the 792 critical water bodies.

A study revealed that these springsheds, which serve as key water sources for the Jal Jeevan Mission, are in a deteriorated condition, with many completely dried up. In response, the soil and water conservation department has launched a Rs 32-crore project to rejuvenate 67 springsheds.

Sangma further informed that 1,601 springsheds have been developed over the past five years under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at a cost of Rs 46.62 crore. These projects are being monitored by village employment councils and local communities.

Additionally, nearly 13,000 volunteers have been trained to monitor water levels in springs using modern technology. A $62 million project funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is also underway to construct 532 structures, including check dams, to support springshed rejuvenation.

Meghalaya, one of the few states with a dedicated water policy, has allocated over Rs 4,000 crore for water management initiatives. The state receives approximately 60 billion cubic litres of water annually, with half flowing to Bangladesh and the other half towards Assam. Sangma emphasized the need for improved water storage, management, and distribution.

Highlighting the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said piped water connections have increased from fewer than 5,000 in 2018 to nearly 5 lakh households.

During the discussion, Opposition Voice of the People Party MLA Arden Basaiawmoit urged the government to prevent non-forest activities in forest areas.