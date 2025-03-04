CM Golay Inaugurates State Bank Of Sikkim branch At Maniram Bhanjyang

NET Web Desk

Namchi, March 4: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated a new branch of the State Bank of Sikkim at Maniram Bhanjyang in Namchi district on Tuesday. The inauguration took place ahead of his participation in the concluding ceremony of the Sikkim Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan 2.0.

The newly opened branch aims to enhance banking accessibility for local residents, facilitating improved financial services. The initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to strengthen public service delivery and expand banking infrastructure in rural areas.