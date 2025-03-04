Manipur: Awareness Campaign On “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” Held At Kakching

NET Web Desk

The District Programme Officer (DPO) of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Cell, Kakching, under the supervision of the District Administration Kakching, continued its ongoing awareness campaign under the 10th edition of the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” (BBBP) scheme at Kakching Khunou High School.

The programme was attended by Dr. Thaodem Rajen Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kakching; Shri Y. Achouba, ZEO Kakching; Shri Ningthoujam Parango Singh, DPO/CDPO Kakching; and Chingtham Landhoni Devi, Headmistress of Kakching Khunou High School, as presidium members.

In her keynote address, Nandita Ngangbam, Supervisor, ICDS Kakching, highlighted the objectives of the BBBP scheme, emphasizing its mission to prevent gender-biased sex selection, ensure the survival and protection of the girl child, and promote education and empowerment for girls. She stressed the importance of ensuring access to quality education and opportunities for personal growth.

As part of the initiative, a sanitary pad disposal machine was installed at Kakching Khunou High School. The eco-friendly device facilitates the safe disposal of used sanitary pads, converting them into harmless ash or biodegradable material, thereby promoting hygiene and environmental sustainability.

The ongoing awareness campaign under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme continues to spread its message across Kakching, encouraging societal change and gender equality.