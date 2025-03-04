Manipur: COCOMI Condemns COTU’s Declaration, Demands Legal Action

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Mar 4: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has strongly opposed the recent declaration by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), calling it unconstitutional and a challenge to India’s sovereignty.

In a statement, COCOMI criticized COTU’s “Unbreakable Declaration of the Kuki-Zo Community,” issued on March 3, alleging that it promotes secessionist sentiments, incites unrest, and encourages illegal blockades. The organization objected to COTU’s assertion that its demand for a “Separate Administration” is “non-negotiable,” stating that it violates India’s constitutional framework.

COCOMI further raised concerns over the declaration’s reported restrictions on movement in “Kuki-Zo land” and warnings against the arrest of COTU volunteers. It asserted that such actions undermine the rule of law and fundamental rights under the Indian Constitution while challenging the authority of the Union Home Ministry and the Government of India.

Additionally, COCOMI accused COTU of fueling violence in Manipur, claiming that the unrest since May 3, 2023, has been “premeditated and orchestrated” to justify political demands.

Calling for immediate legal and administrative action, COCOMI urged the government to intervene and address what it described as COTU’s “rebellious rhetoric” to maintain law and order in the state.