Manipur Cyber Crime Police Arrest Physics Teacher For Leaking Exam Question Paper

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Cyber Crime Police have arrested a teacher for allegedly leaking the Class 12 Physics question paper, following a complaint filed by the Controller of Examination, COSEM.

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Manipur, after a photograph of the leaked question paper circulated on March 3, 2025. A swift investigation, led by the Officer-in-Charge of Cyber Crime PS under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, traced the leak to Maibam Sunil Singh (33), a Physics teacher at Paradise