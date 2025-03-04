Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur Cyber Crime Police Arrest Physics Teacher For Leaking Exam Question Paper

Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

The Manipur Cyber Crime Police have arrested a teacher for allegedly leaking the Class 12 Physics question paper, following a complaint filed by the Controller of Examination, COSEM.

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Manipur, after a photograph of the leaked question paper circulated on March 3, 2025. A swift investigation, led by the Officer-in-Charge of Cyber Crime PS under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, traced the leak to Maibam Sunil Singh (33), a Physics teacher at Paradise

