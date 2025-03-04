Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur Governor Chairs Security Meeting, Reviews Law And Order Situation

Imphal, Mar 4: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-level security meeting on Tuesday to assess the law and order situation in the state, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Chief Secretary PK Singh, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh, and senior officials from the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, Manipur Police, and CRPF attended the meeting.

The statement added that the meeting was a follow-up to a recent security review held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

