Manipur: Security Forces Destroy 20 Acres Of Illegal Poppy Cultivation In Tengnoupal

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Mar 4: Security forces, in collaboration with the forest division, destroyed 20 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the hill ranges of Loikong, Tengnoupal district.

The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, leading to the dismantling of the cultivation site. Following the destruction, authorities registered a case and launched further investigations.

Earlier, on March 1, security forces and the forest division carried out a similar operation, eradicating 15 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Tengnoupal.

The ongoing crackdown is part of efforts to curb illegal poppy cultivation and disrupt drug production in the region.