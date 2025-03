NET Web Desk

Manipur Police arrested two active members of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Pheidinga Crossing in Imphal West district, officials reported on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kharaijam Ronald Singh (37) and Takhellambam Surjit Sharma (39). They were taken into custody on Monday.

During the operation, police recovered two mobile handsets and other items from their possession. Further investigations are underway.