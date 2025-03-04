Meghalaya CM launches One Time Settlement Scheme For power Bill Defaulters

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 4: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has launched the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2025 of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) to help defaulting electricity consumers clear their dues. The scheme offers a 100% waiver on surcharges and penalties, allowing consumers to pay only the principal amount in installments without interest.

According to the Chief Minister, over 40,286 consumers are expected to benefit, with more than ₹25 crore in surcharges being waived. Consumers have been encouraged to take advantage of the scheme, which is open from March 1 to March 31, 2025.

The scheme applies to “Domestic Low Tension (DLT)” and “Kutir Jyoti/BPL” consumers with a declared load of up to 5 KW whose connections were disconnected due to non-payment. Eligible consumers must apply through the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of their respective distribution sub-divisions.

Under the scheme, the outstanding balance after surcharge waiver can be paid in two ways: a one-time payment or in up to six interest-free installments. The first installment must cover 40% of the balance, with the rest divided into five equal installments. Failure to pay any installment will lead to the reactivation of the waived surcharge.

The scheme does not apply to consumers with penalties for electricity theft, meter tampering, ongoing legal disputes, or those already under another settlement agreement with MeECL.