Mizoram Govt To Offer Voluntary Pension To Non-Performing Employees: CM Lalduhoma

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Mar 4: The Mizoram government has introduced the Special Voluntary Retirement Scheme, 2024, allowing government employees who are unfit to perform their duties due to terminal illness to retire voluntarily with pension benefits. Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the scheme in the Assembly on Monday, stating that it aims to provide an “honourable exit” for such employees.

To implement the scheme, the government is forming committees to identify employees unable to fulfill their duties due to health or other issues. Lalduhoma emphasized that ensuring good governance requires such reforms.

The initiative follows a government survey that identified 3,365 employees across 44 departments who had engaged proxies to perform their duties, citing health and domestic problems. After assuming office in 2023, the Zoram People’s Movement government pledged to end proxy employment and directed employees to return to their postings within 45 days.

Lalduhoma stated that there are currently no reports of proxy hiring but warned of strict action against any future offenders.

Under the new scheme, government employees governed by the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, who have not completed 20 years of qualifying service, may seek voluntary retirement. The government retains the authority to review or amend the scheme, ensuring that changes do not disadvantage employees who have already opted for it.