MPCC urges Manipur Governor To Remove All Political Appointees

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to remove all political appointees, including the Advocate General of the Manipur High Court, citing the imposition of President’s Rule.

A memorandum was submitted to the Governor today, calling for fresh appointments to statutory bodies, commissions, boards, and government undertakings.

Speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan, MPCC Legal Department Vice-Chairman Rabi Khan pointed out that despite the end of the BJP-led government on February 9 and the imposition of President’s Rule on February 13, several political appointees remain in office. He argued that under Article 165 of the Indian Constitution, the Advocate General serves at the Governor’s pleasure and should resign after the Chief Minister’s exit.

Khan also highlighted concerns over certain appointments, including the Chairman of the Manipur State Minorities Commission, which he claimed violated Section 3(2) of the Manipur State Minorities Commission Act, 2010.

The MPCC has called for immediate corrective measures, warning that failure to act could allow unfair and potentially illegal appointments made under the previous administration to continue.