Nagaland CM Pays Tribute To Former PM Manmohan Singh At Assembly Session

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 4: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the Sixth Session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly on March 3, 2025. The obituary reference was made at the Assembly hall in Kohima following Singh’s passing on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92 in New Delhi.

Manmohan Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was a key figure in the country’s economic reforms and governance. He was the first Sikh to hold the post and the first Indian leader since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full term.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, Punjab (now in Pakistan), Singh had an esteemed academic career, earning degrees from Punjab University, the University of Cambridge, and a Ph.D. from Oxford University. As Finance Minister in 1991, he played a crucial role in stabilizing India’s economy. He also held key positions, including Chief Economic Advisor, Finance Secretary, Planning Commission member, and Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Despite facing challenges during his tenure, Singh was known for his integrity, intellect, and pragmatic leadership. His contributions to India’s economic and political landscape remain significant.