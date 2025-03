NET Web Desk

In an operation on the night of March 2-3, 2025, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized contraband items worth ₹6,02,746 along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura. The seized goods included Phensedyl, Ganja, and sugar.

The contraband was intended to be smuggled from Bangladesh into India. The BSF personnel intercepted the items, preventing their entry. No arrests were made as the smugglers managed to escape upon noticing the BSF forces.