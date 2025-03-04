Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura Minister Sudhangshu Das Raises Alarm Over Hindu Girl’s Murder in Bangladesh, Calls for Unity

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 04, 2025: Tripura’s ARD, Fisheries, and SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das has expressed deep concern over the brutal murder of a Hindu girl in Khulna, Bangladesh.

In a social media post today, he shared distressing details of the incident, where a young Hindu girl was allegedly raped and later had her throat slit before her body was dumped in a field.

“The sky and air of Bangladesh are becoming heavy with the cries of childless mothers and fathers,” Das wrote, condemning the horrific crime. He questioned the safety of Hindus in Muslim-majority countries, asking, “How much more, where will it end? Why are Hindus not protected?”

Calling for unity, Das urged Hindus to stand together against such atrocities. “That is why I say, Hindus, the time has come—unite, take an oath to protect Hindu mothers and sisters,” he asserted.

The minister’s statement has sparked reactions across social media, with many expressing outrage and demanding stronger international intervention to ensure the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

