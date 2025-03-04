Tripura Police Seize 49.5 kg of Cannabis; Smuggler Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 4, 2025: In a significant breakthrough, the Tripura police has recovered 49.5 kg of dried cannabis valued at over Rs 25 lakh while thwarting a novel smuggling attempt. Along with the seizure, a smuggler has been arrested at Khowai.

Khowai police station’s official said that the operation was based on secret information that cannabis was being smuggled in a Maruti car. Acting on this tip-off, the police set up a checkpoint at Khowai Belfang Naka point on the road from Agartala to Kamalpur. A suspicious vehicle bearing registration number TR01CA0319 was intercepted and searched, leading to the recovery of the cannabis hidden in a secret chamber.

It is believed that the cannabis was intended for distribution to other states. The police have launched an investigation into the smuggling network and are interrogating the arrested smuggler. The market value of the seized cannabis is estimated to be more than Rs 25 lakh.