Tripura’s Student Rescued From Mizoram-Burma Border, CPIM demands investigation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 04, 2025: Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, a student of Tripura’s Dharmanagar Bagbasa Polytechnic College under Northeast Tripura District was rescued from the Mizoram-Burma border. The CPIM party has raised the issue of Mohammad Iqbal’s kidnapping and demanded an investigation.

A delegation of the CPIM party rushed to Mohammad Iqbal’s house and after being informed of all the incidents demanded an investigation. Mohammad Iqbal, a second-semester student of Mechanical Engineering and son of Zakir Hossain, a stone merchant from Churaibari got into a car from the Dharmanagar Nayapara jeep stand to go to Churaibari on the evening of February 26 last. From the car, he told his mother on his cell phone that he would reach home in a while. But since then, no trace of him could be found.

The family members became worried when he did not return home despite it being late at night. Since he did not return home on time, family members, relatives, neighbors, stone traders, students, teachers of North Tripura Polytechnic College, friends and security administration all jumped into the search to rescue Iqbal, wherever they had the opportunity. Almost everyone spread the news of Iqbal’s disappearance on social media.

With everyone’s initiative, the location of the mobile tower was finally known and he was found to be in Mulpui, Mizoram near the Burma border. After receiving this news, contact was started with migrant workers and acquaintances who were in Mizoram or Mulpui. Finally, two construction workers named Altaf Hossain from Hafizganj, Assam and Abdul Bachit from Nilam Bazar rescued Iqbal and took him to Mizoram. From there, the family members rescued him and brought him home.

After reaching the house, CPIM MLA Islam Uddin, Sub-divisional Secretary Ratan Roy, CPI(M) North Tripura District Committee Member Shital Das, CPI(M) Dharmanagar Sub-divisional Member Mohitosh Chakraborty, Tripura Day Laborers Union Dharmanagar Sub-division Committee Secretary Abdul Kalam, DYFI Churaibari Anchal Committee President Uttam Nath, CITU worker Shankar Datta and Kaushik Tarat rushed to Iqbal’s house. They met the family and conveyed their greetings and good wishes.

The CPIM has demanded that the Tripura, Assam, and Mizoram governments immediately form a joint, complete, and fair investigation team into the Iqbal abduction case. They have demanded exemplary punishment for those identified as culprits. They have also demanded that necessary steps be taken for the social security of Iqbal Hossain and his family. Additionally, they have called for increased vigilance at every international and inter-state check post.