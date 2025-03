NET Web Desk

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck 44 km east of Yairipok, Manipur, on Wednesday, shaking parts of Northeast India and neighboring Myanmar. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake originated at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Strong tremors were felt across Assam, Nagaland, and other northeastern states, causing panic among residents. However, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.