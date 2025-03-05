Arunachal: AAPWU Demands Cancellation Of Order On Relieving Casual Workers

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 5: The All Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union (AAPWU) has opposed an order issued on 28 February by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, which mandates the termination of contingency and casual workers upon reaching 60 years of age. The union has demanded either the immediate cancellation of the order or a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for each affected worker.

If the government fails to meet these demands, the AAPWU has called for alternative employment for the relieved workers. It has also announced a statewide tools-down strike on 25-26 March.

The union has given a 15-day ultimatum and plans to stage a protest rally at the tennis court in Itanagar on 19 March. Similar protests will be held in other districts if the demand is not met.

Speaking at the Arunachal Press Club, AAPWU vice president Tadar Cheku stated that the union had previously submitted multiple memorandums seeking wage revisions for both skilled and unskilled workers due to rising costs. On Tuesday, a fresh memorandum was submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, requesting the cancellation of Order No. AR-33/4/2025-SECT-1AR(E-221931/72).

The order states that all contingency workers, both skilled and unskilled, must retire on the last working day of the month in which they turn 60, as per a directive from the governor.

Additionally, the AAPWU has demanded the creation of C-I and C-II posts to regularize casual and contingency staff who have served for over 15 years in various departments.