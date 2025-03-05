Arunachal Governor Stresses Importance Of Road Infrastructure For Development

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik emphasized the crucial role of road infrastructure in the state’s socio-economic development during a meeting with Brig. Ashish Gupta (Retd.), Executive Director (Projects) of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Regional Office, Itanagar, at Raj Bhavan on March 4.

The Executive Director briefed the Governor on the progress of NHIDCL’s road projects in Arunachal Pradesh. The Governor highlighted that well-constructed and properly maintained roads are essential for enhancing accessibility, fostering economic growth, and ensuring timely development.

He further noted that improved road connectivity would strengthen national security, boost tourism, and facilitate the export of perishable agricultural products such as kiwi and oranges. He emphasized that seamless transportation would enhance market access for farmers and entrepreneurs, creating economic opportunities and attracting investment.

The Governor urged NHIDCL to expedite infrastructure projects with a strong focus on quality and timely execution. He called for coordinated efforts from all stakeholders to ensure the efficient completion of road projects, contributing to the state’s overall growth, security, and prosperity.