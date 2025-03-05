Assam Cabinet Approves Maa Kamakhya National University In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 5: The Assam Cabinet has approved the establishment of two private universities—EdTech Skills University and Maa Kamakhya National University—to enhance higher education and skill development in the state. These institutions aim to provide industry-focused education and research opportunities.

To regulate private universities, the Cabinet has amended the Assam Private Universities Act, 2007, making security clearance mandatory before their establishment. The amendments also set clear operational boundaries to differentiate them from specialized institutions, ensuring compliance with state education norms.

In a move to boost industrial growth, the Cabinet approved the Assam Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) Policy to attract investments in the electronics sector and strengthen local manufacturing capabilities.

The Cabinet also introduced key reforms to support unemployed graduate and diploma engineers by easing pre-qualification criteria for government project bids. Eligible bidders must have a net worth of 35% of the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) value, with an option to form a Special Joint Venture (SJV) if individual financial requirements are unmet. Participants under this category will receive access to major construction equipment and technical support.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the inclusion of Engineered Bamboo Composite Materials in the Schedule of Rates (SOR) under PWD (Building & National Highways) to promote Assam’s bamboo industry and sustainable construction. It is now mandatory to use at least 5% bamboo-based materials in new public buildings to encourage eco-friendly infrastructure development.