Assam: Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore In Sivasagar, Four Arrested

NET Web Desk

Sivasagar, Mar 5: Assam Police seized 992.13 grams of heroin worth Rs 5 crore and arrested four individuals during an anti-narcotics operation in Sivasagar district on March 4.

The joint operation was conducted by Sivasagar and Golaghat district police, led by Golaghat Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) John Das. The raid was based on leads from Sarupathar police station case number 18/24 under sections 21(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Police intercepted two Bolero vehicles—one bearing registration number AS-03AK-8070 and another without a number plate—at Halwating. A hidden compartment in one of the vehicles contained 65 packets of heroin.

The arrested individuals were identified as Pinku Debnath, Narayan Debnath, Baburam Konwor, and Rabi Jaiswal. Police stated that Jaiswal, the main accused in the Sarupathar case, had been absconding since July 2023. The consignment was allegedly transported from a neighboring state and was destined for Tinsukia.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the operation on X, stating, “Drugs worth Rs 5 crore recovered. In a joint anti-narcotics operation by @Golaghat Police and @Sivasagarpol at Haluwating, 992.13 grams of heroin and two Bolero vehicles were seized, and four individuals apprehended.”

Earlier, on January 20, Assam Police seized narcotics worth Rs 1 crore in Cachar district and arrested one person. The operation was conducted at Digharkhal Toll Gate under Kalain police station based on secret information.