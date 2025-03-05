Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone For Capacity Expansion At AMCH Dibrugarh

NET Web Desk

Dibrugarh, Mar 5: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a 37-bedded patient care cabin facility at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. The four-storied facility, aimed at expanding healthcare services, will be developed with an investment of Rs 8.89 crore, funded by Oil India Limited under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

According to an official release, the new block will be equipped with advanced medical facilities to meet the increasing healthcare demands of the region. Addressing the event, Sonowal highlighted the transformation of India’s healthcare sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the role of Ayushman Arogya Bharat in making healthcare more accessible and affordable.

Sonowal also acknowledged AMCH’s significance as a key medical institution serving Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and neighboring states. He expressed confidence that the expansion would enhance specialized healthcare services and strengthen the region’s medical infrastructure.

Speaking to medical students at the event, Sonowal emphasized the importance of a healthy lifestyle, promoting yoga, balanced nutrition, and mindful living for overall well-being.

The event was attended by Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Chairman Rituparna Baruah, District Development Authority (DDA) Chairman Akhim Hazarika, and senior officials from Oil India Limited and AMCH.