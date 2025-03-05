BJP’s Development Work Speaks for Itself; CPIM Thrives on Misinformation: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 05, 2025: Tripura Pradesh BJP Core Committee member and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath launched a scathing attack on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) accusing the party of repeatedly making mistakes and attempting to mislead the public about the development work undertaken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. He asserted that the CPIM’s history of lawlessness and political violence is well-documented, unlike the BJP, which has always prioritized governance and progress.

“The communists have a history of making mistakes repeatedly. In the past, their workers did not hesitate to attack the courts,” Nath remarked, referring to an incident where CPIM cadres stormed the Belonia Court during their regime. “Till date, those accused in that attack have not been expelled from the party. They only surrendered when the Supreme Court intervened,” Nath said while addressing a press conference in Agartala on Wednesday afternoon.

Nath dismissed CPIM’s allegations that law and order have deteriorated under the BJP government, calling them baseless. “Today, they are raising concerns about governance, but the reality is that BJP has never resorted to such tactics. So, it is better they refrain from commenting,” he stated firmly.

Amidst growing political discourse, Nath assured that the BJP government remains committed to its development agenda. “A handful of people are being misled about our work. But all their doubts will be cleared at the public meeting on March 9,” he said. He reiterated that the BJP follows the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, meaning inclusive growth for all.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, he said, “The BJP is working in the interest of the people, both at the center and in the state. Farmers have especially benefited from our policies, and the budget is being increased every year with the goal of ensuring inclusive development.”