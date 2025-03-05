JP Nadda to Address Massive Public Rally in Tripura on BJP Government’s Second Anniversary: MP Rajib Bhattacharjee

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 05, 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to mark the second anniversary of its government in Tripura with a grand public meeting at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here in Agartala city on March 09 next. The event will witness the presence of BJP All India President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, along with Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, state ministers and other senior party leaders.

Announcing the event at a press conference at the state BJP headquarters here in Agartala city on Wednesday afternoon, BJP State President and MP Rajib Bhattacharjee asserted that the achievements of the BJP government in the past two years would be presented to the public in a structured manner. “The development work under BJP’s governance will be showcased at the district, booth, and mandal levels,” he said.

Bhattacharjee also made a sharp attack on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), accusing it of suppressing the people during its 25-year rule. “It is ironic that the CPIM, which ruled through oppression for decades, is now talking about the rule of law,” he quipped. “This government has been working tirelessly to curb lawlessness in the state.”

Highlighting the government’s efforts in tackling crime, Bhattacharjee cited data on crackdowns under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, stating that 2,308 cases had been registered from 2020 to 2024. “Regardless of political affiliation, arrests have been made in these cases. The BJP government does not discriminate in the enforcement of law,” he emphasized.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Bhattacharjee pointed out that four Left leaders from Belonia had surrendered in court recently. “This is proof of who truly disregarded law and order in the past,” he remarked.

Bhattacharjee also highlighted the BJP government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, revealing that the state administration has decided to implement a 33% reservation for women in government jobs. “Unlike past regimes, our government prioritizes women’s rights and opportunities,” he stated.

Discussing infrastructure improvements, he noted that Tripura’s communication network had undergone a radical transformation under BJP rule, furthering the state’s progress toward a “Developed India and Developed Tripura”.

To ensure the success of the upcoming event, the BJP has launched an extensive campaign at the grassroots level, Bhattacharjee informed. A dedicated team led by Minister Ratan Lal Nath has been formed to oversee the preparations. Additionally, party workers from various BJP branches will hold separate organizational meetings to mobilize support.

Calling upon the people of Tripura to attend the rally in large numbers, Bhattacharjee concluded, “This public meeting will not just celebrate two years of BJP governance, but also reaffirm our vision for a prosperous Tripura.”