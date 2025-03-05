Manipur Governor Bhalla Reviews National Highway Projects

NET Web Desk

A day after chairing a high-level security meeting at Raj Bhavan, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla conducted another review meeting focused on the progress of ongoing national highway projects in the state.

The meeting, which brought together senior officials, centered on assessing the current status of various infrastructure initiatives and addressing challenges hindering their execution. M.S. Deval, Executive Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), provided a detailed briefing on construction work underway across Manipur. He highlighted key obstacles impeding progress and stressed the need for swift intervention to resolve these issues.

Governor Bhalla directed officials to implement necessary measures to overcome the challenges and ensure the timely completion of highway projects, emphasizing the importance of efficient execution to enhance connectivity and spur economic development in the state. The meeting was also attended by IG CRPF Rajendra Narayan Das, Additional PCCF, the Secretary of the Manipur Land Resources Department, and other senior officials.

In a separate event, members of the Red Cross, Senapati District Branch, met with Governor Bhalla at Raj Bhavan in Imphal. They apprised the Governor of the logistical constraints, resource shortages, and coordination challenges they face while carrying out their humanitarian duties in the region.

The Governor commended the Red Cross members for their dedicated efforts and assured them that their concerns would be addressed. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting humanitarian initiatives and enhancing disaster response mechanisms in the state.