Manipur: Unkept Promises Lead To Prolonged Power Outages At Noney District

NET Web Desk

Despite repeated appeals to the authorities, the persistent power interruptions at Noney District Headquarters remain unresolved. Following an attempted mass agitation organized by joint CSOs in the Longmai (Noney) area, an eight-point agreement was reached on August 18, 2024.

This accord, signed by leaders of the CSOs, District Administration, and the Power Department of Manipur, included measures such as the installation of mini-towers at vulnerable locations along the Imphal-Noney 33 KV line, upgrading the current 3.15 MVA transformer to 6.3 MVA within 15 days, deployment of five linemen from risk-free communities within the same timeframe, provision of a separate 11 KV feeder to MSPDCL for Noney Headquarters, and the stationing of additional staff and officials to ensure smooth functioning of the office.

However, investigations by local CSOs have revealed that the commitments made by all parties remain unattended. With the onset of the monsoon and the first rain, the district has experienced nearly a week of power cut-offs. This prolonged interruption, which mirrors similar issues faced in the past year, continues to cause extreme inconvenience to the residents and raises concerns over potential consumer unrest.

Representing the interests of the people, community representatives are urging the authorities to take immediate action and restore an uninterrupted power supply to the district.