Meghalaya: Construction Of Fire Service Station At Mawryngkneng To Begin Soon, Says Tynsong

NET Web Desk

Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home (Police), Prestone Tynsong, announced on Wednesday that the construction of the Emergency and Fire Service Station at Mawryngkneng will begin shortly.

Tynsong confirmed that the Deputy Commissioner has handed over 22,000 sq ft of land to the Home Police Department, and work will commence soon. Once completed, the fire service station will be fully operational.

He added that the engineering wing of the Home Police Department will prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project. “After the DPR is ready, we will seek the necessary sanctions, and the construction work will proceed,” Tynsong assured.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma raised a question about the government’s priority on setting up fire stations across the state, particularly in light of recent wildfire incidents. Tynsong responded positively, confirming that the government is prioritizing the establishment of fire stations in various regions.