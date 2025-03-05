Meghalaya Govt Awaits AICTE Approval To Start College Of Architecture And Urban Planning In Tura

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 5: The Meghalaya state government is awaiting approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to begin the academic session at the College of Architecture and Urban Planning in Tura, West Garo Hills District.

Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, addressing the Assembly, confirmed that the college’s infrastructure has been completed despite various challenges. The government is now in the process of obtaining AICTE approval to start the academic session. He mentioned that the application for approval would be submitted in December, as the AICTE portal is open only during that period.

Sangma also revealed that the government of India has sanctioned Rs 26 crore for the project, with a 90:10 funding ratio, and Rs 23.4 crore has already been released.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma expressed concerns over the delay, stating that establishing only one such college in Tura is inadequate to meet the demand for architectural education across the state. He also questioned the halt in further funding.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma responded, explaining that the delay was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and road connectivity issues. He assured that the academic session would begin soon now that the project is complete.