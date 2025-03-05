Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya Muaythai Team To Compete In World Championship In Turkey

The Muaythai Association of Meghalaya is set to make its mark on the global stage as it prepares to compete in the IFMA Senior Men’s & Women’s World Muaythai Championship. The prestigious event will take place in Kemar Antalya, Turkey, from May 22 to June 1, 2025.

According to A. Sun, President of the Muaythai Association of Meghalaya, a total of ten athletes will represent the state in both Elite and Under 23 categories. This marks a significant milestone for the association and a proud moment for the state of Meghalaya.

